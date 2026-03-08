Idaho State Bengals square off against the Sacramento State Hornets in Big Sky Tournament

Sacramento State Hornets (14-17, 8-10 Big Sky) vs. Idaho State Bengals (19-10, 12-6 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Monday, 2 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (14-17, 8-10 Big Sky) vs. Idaho State Bengals (19-10, 12-6 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Monday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State and Sacramento State square off in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Bengals’ record in Big Sky games is 12-6, and their record is 7-4 against non-conference opponents. Idaho State is fourth in the Big Sky with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Piper Carlson averaging 3.3.

The Hornets’ record in Big Sky play is 8-10. Sacramento State has a 5-10 record against teams above .500.

Idaho State is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 38.7% Sacramento State allows to opponents. Sacramento State averages 63.7 points per game, 3.1 more than the 60.6 Idaho State allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Hornets won 85-72 in the last matchup on March 3. Rubi Gray led the Hornets with 24 points, and Alyse Aby led the Bengals with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tasia Jordan is scoring 15.1 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Bengals. Carlson is averaging 11.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Gray is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 14.7 points. Benthe Versteeg is averaging 14.6 points, five assists and two steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 7-3, averaging 67.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

