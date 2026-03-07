Idaho State Bengals face the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in Big Sky Tournament

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-21, 4-14 Big Sky) vs. Idaho State Bengals (12-19, 5-13 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 7:30 p.m.…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-21, 4-14 Big Sky) vs. Idaho State Bengals (12-19, 5-13 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bengals -4.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State and Northern Arizona play in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Bengals are 5-13 against Big Sky opponents and 7-6 in non-conference play. Idaho State is 7-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lumberjacks are 4-14 in Big Sky play. Northern Arizona is sixth in the Big Sky with 13.2 assists per game led by Brennan Peterson averaging 2.1.

Idaho State is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 48.4% Northern Arizona allows to opponents. Northern Arizona averages 71.5 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 76.2 Idaho State gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Lumberjacks won 79-73 in the last matchup on Feb. 6. Ryan Abelman led the Lumberjacks with 21 points, and Connor Hollenbeck led the Bengals with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Van De Griend is averaging 11.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Bengals. Martin Kheil is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Abelman is averaging 10.7 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Chris Komin is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 2-8, averaging 72.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 24.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

