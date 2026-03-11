Idaho plays Montana State in Big Sky Championship game

Montana State Bobcats (25-6, 18-2 Big Sky) vs. Idaho Vandals (28-5, 19-1 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EDT…

Montana State Bobcats (25-6, 18-2 Big Sky) vs. Idaho Vandals (28-5, 19-1 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vandals -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho faces Montana State in the Big Sky Championship.

The Vandals have gone 19-1 against Big Sky opponents, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Idaho has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bobcats’ record in Big Sky games is 18-2. Montana State averages 75.0 points while outscoring opponents by 13.7 points per game.

Idaho’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Montana State gives up. Montana State has shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 36.5% shooting opponents of Idaho have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Idaho won 73-70 in the last matchup on Feb. 6. Kyra Gardner led Idaho with 18 points, and Addison Harris led Montana State with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Debora Dos Santos is averaging 11.4 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Vandals. Hope Hassmann is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Taylee Chirrick is shooting 45.2% and averaging 17.9 points for the Bobcats. Harris is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 10-0, averaging 73.5 points, 42.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 71.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 13.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

