Idaho faces Sacramento State in Big Sky Tournament

Sacramento State Hornets (10-20, 6-12 Big Sky) vs. Idaho Vandals (17-14, 9-9 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST…

Sacramento State Hornets (10-20, 6-12 Big Sky) vs. Idaho Vandals (17-14, 9-9 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vandals -5.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho and Sacramento State meet in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Vandals’ record in Big Sky play is 9-9, and their record is 8-5 against non-conference opponents. Idaho has a 6-12 record against teams above .500.

The Hornets’ record in Big Sky games is 6-12. Sacramento State has a 7-16 record against opponents over .500.

Idaho averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 9.3 per game Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Idaho allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Vandals won 86-80 in the last matchup on Feb. 22. Biko Johnson led the Vandals with 25 points, and Mark Lavrenov led the Hornets with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kolton Mitchell is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, while averaging 13.6 points and 3.9 assists. Isaiah Brickner is shooting 47.2% and averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games.

Prophet Johnson is averaging 18.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.6 steals for the Hornets. Arman Madi is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 80.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.