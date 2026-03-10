Howard meets South Carolina State in MEAC Tournament

South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (5-24, 2-12 MEAC) vs. Howard Bison (23-7, 13-1 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT…

South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (5-24, 2-12 MEAC) vs. Howard Bison (23-7, 13-1 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Howard and South Carolina State play in the MEAC Tournament.

The Bison’s record in MEAC games is 13-1, and their record is 10-6 against non-conference opponents. Howard is fifth in the MEAC in rebounding averaging 32.9 rebounds. Zennia Thomas leads the Bison with 7.9 boards.

The Lady Bulldogs are 2-12 against MEAC opponents. South Carolina State is seventh in the MEAC giving up 70.2 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

Howard’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State averages 54.2 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 61.3 Howard gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bison won 85-66 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Thomas led the Bison with 20 points, and Iemyiah Harris led the Lady Bulldogs with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoe Stewart averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Thomas is shooting 45.6% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Shaunice Reed is scoring 10.6 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Lady Bulldogs. Harris is averaging 8.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 10-0, averaging 72.1 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Lady Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 48.1 points, 27.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 11.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 30.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.