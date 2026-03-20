Houston Cougars take on the Texas A&M Aggies in second round

Texas A&M Aggies (22-11, 11-8 SEC) vs. Houston Cougars (29-6, 16-5 Big 12) Oklahoma City; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Texas A&M Aggies (22-11, 11-8 SEC) vs. Houston Cougars (29-6, 16-5 Big 12)

Oklahoma City; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -9.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Houston and Texas A&M meet in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Cougars have gone 16-5 against Big 12 teams, with a 13-1 record in non-conference play. Houston is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aggies’ record in SEC play is 11-8. Texas A&M ranks eighth in the SEC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Rashaun Agee averaging 6.2.

Houston is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 44.1% Texas A&M allows to opponents. Texas A&M has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emanuel Sharp is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 15.3 points. Kingston Flemings is shooting 45.3% and averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games.

Agee is scoring 14.9 points per game with 8.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Aggies. Rylan Griffen is averaging 11.5 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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