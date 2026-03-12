Houston Cougars and BYU Cougars play in Big 12 Tournament

BYU Cougars (23-10, 11-9 Big 12) vs. Houston Cougars (26-5, 14-4 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT…

BYU Cougars (23-10, 11-9 Big 12) vs. Houston Cougars (26-5, 14-4 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -9.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Houston takes on BYU in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Houston Cougars are 14-4 against Big 12 opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. Houston has a 20-5 record against opponents above .500.

The BYU Cougars are 11-9 in Big 12 play. BYU ranks ninth in the Big 12 shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

Houston’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game BYU allows. BYU averages 21.8 more points per game (84.5) than Houston allows (62.7).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Cougars won 77-66 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Kingston Flemings led the Cougars with 19 points, and AJ Dybantsa led the Cougars with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flemings is averaging 16.5 points, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Houston Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Dybantsa is scoring 25.2 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the BYU Cougars. Robert O. Wright III is averaging 20.4 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Houston Cougars: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

BYU Cougars: 6-4, averaging 81.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.