Hofstra takes on Monmouth in CAA Championship game

Monmouth Hawks (19-14, 13-7 CAA) vs. Hofstra Pride (23-10, 14-6 CAA)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra and Monmouth play for the CAA Championship.

The Pride have gone 14-6 against CAA opponents, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Hofstra is 4-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks are 13-7 in CAA play. Monmouth ranks fifth in the CAA shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

Hofstra scores 75.6 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 70.7 Monmouth allows. Monmouth has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of Hofstra have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Pride won 73-57 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Cruz Davis led the Pride with 24 points, and Justin Ray led the Hawks with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 20.5 points and 4.6 assists for the Pride. Preston Edmead is averaging 15.8 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 38.8% over the past 10 games.

Jack Collins is averaging 7.2 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hawks. Kavion McClain is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 9-1, averaging 73.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

