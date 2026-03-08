Hofstra Pride play in CAA Tournament against the William & Mary Tribe

William & Mary Tribe (20-11, 11-8 CAA) vs. Hofstra Pride (21-10, 12-6 CAA) Washington; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

William & Mary Tribe (20-11, 11-8 CAA) vs. Hofstra Pride (21-10, 12-6 CAA)

Washington; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra plays in the CAA Tournament against William & Mary.

The Pride are 12-6 against CAA opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Hofstra has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tribe are 11-8 against CAA teams. William & Mary is 2-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Hofstra scores 75.4 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 77.3 William & Mary allows. William & Mary has shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 9.6 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Hofstra have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. William & Mary won 89-82 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Kilian Brockhoff led William & Mary with 28 points, and Preston Edmead led Hofstra with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz Davis is scoring 20.3 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Pride. Edmead is averaging 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists over the last 10 games.

Reese Miller is averaging 12.3 points for the Tribe. Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 8-2, averaging 71.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Tribe: 6-4, averaging 85.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.