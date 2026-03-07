High Point takes on UNC Asheville in Big South Tournament

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (15-16, 9-8 Big South) vs. High Point Panthers (28-4, 16-1 Big South) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 12…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (15-16, 9-8 Big South) vs. High Point Panthers (28-4, 16-1 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point and UNC Asheville play in the Big South Tournament.

The Panthers are 16-1 against Big South opponents and 12-3 in non-conference play. High Point is fifth in the Big South in rebounding averaging 33.0 rebounds. Cam’Ron Fletcher leads the Panthers with 6.6 boards.

The Bulldogs are 9-8 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville has an 8-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

High Point makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than UNC Asheville has allowed to its opponents (44.4%). UNC Asheville averages 73.5 points per game, 3.4 more than the 70.1 High Point allows to opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. High Point won the last matchup 74-48 on Feb. 20. Terry Anderson scored 16 to help lead High Point to the victory, and Daren Patrick scored 17 points for UNC Asheville.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Johnston averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 6.2 points while shooting 48.0% from beyond the arc. Rob Martin is shooting 41.9% and averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kameron Taylor is averaging 19 points and 3.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Patrick is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 10-0, averaging 85.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 11.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.