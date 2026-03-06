High Point meets Winthrop in Big South Tournament

Winthrop Eagles (15-16, 8-9 Big South) vs. High Point Panthers (25-5, 14-3 Big South) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Winthrop Eagles (15-16, 8-9 Big South) vs. High Point Panthers (25-5, 14-3 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point takes on Winthrop in the Big South Tournament.

The Panthers’ record in Big South play is 14-3, and their record is 11-2 against non-conference opponents. High Point is 21-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Eagles’ record in Big South play is 8-9. Winthrop ranks eighth in the Big South shooting 26.9% from 3-point range.

High Point’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Winthrop allows. Winthrop averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than High Point allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. High Point won 88-74 in the last matchup on Feb. 4. Macy Spencer led High Point with 38 points, and Mya Pierfax led Winthrop with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Anna Haeger is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Amourie Porter is averaging 16.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Eagles. Cori Lard is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 10.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

