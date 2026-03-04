Hackett’s 26 help Stonehill down Le Moyne 81-71 in Northeast Conference Tournament

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Davante Hackett had 26 points in Stonehill’s 81-71 win over Le Moyne on Wednesday in the…

Hackett shot 8 of 18 from the field, including 4 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Skyhawks (11-20). Ethan Meuser scored 20 points and added five rebounds. Hermann Koffi had 13 points and went 5 of 11 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range).

Tennessee Rainwater led the way for the Dolphins (15-16) with 15 points. Le Moyne also got 14 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks from Shilo Jackson. Jakai Sanders finished with 14 points, five assists and two steals.

Stonehill entered halftime up 39-32. Hackett paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Anthony Holden’s 3-pointer with 9:01 left in the second half gave Stonehill the lead for good at 64-61.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

