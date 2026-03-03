Griffen scores 21, Dominguez 17 and Texas A&M tops Kentucky 96-85

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Rylan Griffen and Ruben Dominguez came off the bench to score 21 and 17 points…

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Rylan Griffen and Ruben Dominguez came off the bench to score 21 and 17 points respectively and Texas A&M defeated Kentucky 96-85 on Tuesday night.

With Griffen and Dominguez (who have 48 combined starts) leading the way, the Aggies held a dominant 57-39 advantage in bench points.

Rashaun Agee had 14 points and eight rebounds and Pop Isaacs contributed 12 points, six rebounds and eight assists for Texas A&M (20-10, 10-7 SEC), which had lost six of eight coming in. Zach Clemence had 13 points. He, Griffen and Dominguez combined to make 12 of the Aggies’ 13 3-pointers.

Otega Oweh had 24 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Wildcats (19-11, 10-7), who have lost four of their last six games. Mouhamed Dioubate scored 19 points.

Kentucky led 30-18 with eight minutes left in the first half before Texas A&M took charge. The Aggies had runs of 13-0 and 14-0 while outscoring the Wildcats 27-3 over the final minutes to lead 45-33 at halftime.

Clemence hit three 3s early in the second half and Griffen scored 11 straight Texas A&M points while the Aggies built a 73-52 lead 9 1/2 minutes into the period. Kentucky slowly chipped away at the deficit but it didn’t get within single digits until Trent Noah hit a 3-pointer with 1:36 remaining to make it 86-78. Texas A&M wrapped it up with eight free throws in the final minute.

Up next

Kentucky: The Wildcats conclude the regular season with a home game against No. 5 Florida on Saturday.

Texas A&M: The Aggies finish at LSU on Saturday.

The conference tournament runs March 11-15 in Nashville, Tennessee.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.