Griffen leads Texas A&M against LSU after 21-point game

Texas A&M Aggies (20-10, 10-7 SEC) at LSU Tigers (15-15, 3-14 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Texas A&M Aggies (20-10, 10-7 SEC) at LSU Tigers (15-15, 3-14 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -3.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M visits LSU after Rylan Griffen scored 21 points in Texas A&M’s 96-85 victory against the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Tigers are 9-7 in home games. LSU averages 81.1 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Aggies have gone 10-7 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M leads the SEC with 18.6 assists. Jacari Lane leads the Aggies with 3.3.

LSU makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Texas A&M has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). Texas A&M averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game LSU allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Texas A&M won the last matchup 75-72 on Jan. 3. Rashaun Agee scored 15 points to help lead the Aggies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Mackinnon averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Marquel Sutton is shooting 44.8% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Agee is averaging 14.3 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Aggies. Griffen is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 76.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.2 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 81.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.