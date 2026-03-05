Green scores 25 as Middle Tennessee beats Florida International 73-67

MIAMI (AP) — Tre Green’s 25 points helped Middle Tennessee defeat Florida International 73-67 on Thursday. Green shot 7 of…

Green shot 7 of 14 from the field, including 6 for 12 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Blue Raiders (16-14, 10-9 Conference USA). Kamari Lands added 15 points and seven rebounds. Jahvin Carter had 12 points.

Julian Mackey led the way for the Panthers (14-16, 7-12) with 16 points. Florida International also got 13 points and eight rebounds from Corey Stephenson. Eric Dibami finished with 13 points, six rebounds, two steals and four blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

