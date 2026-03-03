Green Bay secures 64-56 victory in Horizon League Tournament against Purdue Fort Wayne

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Marcus Hall had 19 points in Green Bay’s 64-56 win over Purdue Fort Wayne in…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Marcus Hall had 19 points in Green Bay’s 64-56 win over Purdue Fort Wayne in an opening round game of the Horizon League Tournament on Tuesday.

Hall went 7 of 13 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Phoenix (17-14). Justin Allen added 13 points — 5 for 6 from the line — and grabbed five rebounds. Preston Ruedinger had 11 points and shot 2 of 3 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Corey Hadnot II led the way for the Mastodons (17-14) with 15 points, five assists and two steals. Purdue Fort Wayne also got 14 points from Deangelo Elisee. DeAndre Craig finished with 12 points.

Green Bay took the lead for good with 18:06 to go in the first half. The score was 34-22 at halftime, with Hall racking up 13 points.

Green Bay turned a three-point second-half lead into an 11-point advantage with an 8-0 run to make it a 54-43 lead with 5:28 left in the half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

