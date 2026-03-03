Green Bay plays in Horizon Tournament against the Detroit Mercy

Detroit Mercy Titans (7-23, 5-16 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (22-8, 17-3 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Detroit Mercy Titans (7-23, 5-16 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (22-8, 17-3 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay squares off against Detroit Mercy in the Horizon Tournament.

The Phoenix have gone 17-3 against Horizon teams, with a 5-5 record in non-conference play. Green Bay averages 68.5 points and has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Titans are 5-16 in Horizon play. Detroit Mercy gives up 72.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.8 points per game.

Green Bay scores 68.5 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 72.8 Detroit Mercy gives up. Detroit Mercy averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Green Bay allows.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Green Bay won the last meeting 72-61 on Jan. 24. Maddy Skorupski scored 22 to help lead Green Bay to the win, and Nisea Burrell scored 14 points for Detroit Mercy.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenna Guyer is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Phoenix. Skorupski is averaging 13.8 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Myonna Hooper averages 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 26.1% from beyond the arc. Jasmine Edwards is shooting 53.2% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Titans: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

