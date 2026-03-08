Green Bay plays in Horizon League Tournament against the Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky Norse (19-13, 11-10 Horizon League) vs. Green Bay Phoenix (18-14, 13-8 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT…

Northern Kentucky Norse (19-13, 11-10 Horizon League) vs. Green Bay Phoenix (18-14, 13-8 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -2.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay plays in the Horizon League Tournament against Northern Kentucky.

The Phoenix are 13-8 against Horizon League opponents and 5-6 in non-conference play. Green Bay is 9-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Norse’s record in Horizon League action is 11-10. Northern Kentucky ranks ninth in the Horizon League shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

Green Bay’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.2 per game Northern Kentucky gives up. Northern Kentucky averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Green Bay gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Phoenix won 87-84 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. CJ O’Hara led the Phoenix with 23 points, and Donovan Oday led the Norse with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Preston Ruedinger is averaging 11.6 points and 5.4 assists for the Phoenix. O’Hara is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Oday is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Norse. Dan Gherezgher Jr. is averaging 14.7 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Norse: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.