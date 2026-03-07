Green Bay Phoenix play in Horizon League Tournament against the Northern Kentucky Norse

Northern Kentucky Norse (19-13, 11-10 Horizon League) vs. Green Bay Phoenix (18-14, 13-8 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT…

Northern Kentucky Norse (19-13, 11-10 Horizon League) vs. Green Bay Phoenix (18-14, 13-8 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay plays Northern Kentucky in the Horizon League Tournament.

The Phoenix have gone 13-8 against Horizon League opponents, with a 5-6 record in non-conference play. Green Bay has a 4-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Norse are 11-10 in Horizon League play. Northern Kentucky is 8-10 against opponents over .500.

Green Bay’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.2 per game Northern Kentucky allows. Northern Kentucky averages 8.3 more points per game (82.5) than Green Bay allows (74.2).

The teams meet for the third time this season. Green Bay won 87-84 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. CJ O’Hara led Green Bay with 23 points, and Donovan Oday led Northern Kentucky with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Hall is shooting 47.4% and averaging 14.1 points for the Phoenix. Preston Ruedinger is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dan Gherezgher Jr. averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Oday is shooting 47.7% and averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Norse: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.