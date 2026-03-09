Green Bay Phoenix and Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons play in Horizon Tournament

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (20-12, 14-8 Horizon) vs. Green Bay Phoenix (23-8, 18-3 Horizon) Indianapolis; Monday, 12 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (20-12, 14-8 Horizon) vs. Green Bay Phoenix (23-8, 18-3 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Monday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay and Purdue Fort Wayne square off in the Horizon Tournament.

The Phoenix’s record in Horizon games is 18-3, and their record is 5-5 against non-conference opponents. Green Bay averages 68.9 points while outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The Mastodons’ record in Horizon games is 14-8. Purdue Fort Wayne has a 1-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Green Bay averages 68.9 points, 5.7 more per game than the 63.2 Purdue Fort Wayne gives up. Purdue Fort Wayne scores 12.2 more points per game (71.5) than Green Bay allows (59.3).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Mastodons won 71-66 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Alana Nelson led the Mastodons with 18 points, and Meghan Schultz led the Phoenix with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddy Skorupski is averaging 11.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and two steals for the Phoenix. Jenna Guyer is averaging 16.1 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the last 10 games.

Lili Krasovec is averaging 10.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Mastodons. Nelson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

