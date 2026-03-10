Green Bay and Youngstown State play for Horizon Championship

Youngstown State Penguins (24-8, 17-5 Horizon) vs. Green Bay Phoenix (24-8, 19-3 Horizon) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Youngstown State Penguins (24-8, 17-5 Horizon) vs. Green Bay Phoenix (24-8, 19-3 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay and Youngstown State play for the Horizon Championship.

The Phoenix are 19-3 against Horizon opponents and 5-5 in non-conference play. Green Bay is third in the Horizon with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Maddy Skorupski averaging 5.3.

The Penguins are 17-5 in Horizon play. Youngstown State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Green Bay averages 69.1 points, 11.4 more per game than the 57.7 Youngstown State allows. Youngstown State scores 8.8 more points per game (67.7) than Green Bay gives up to opponents (58.9).

The teams meet for the third time this season. Green Bay won 54-51 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Jenna Guyer led Green Bay with 16 points, and Sarah Baker led Youngstown State with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guyer is averaging 14.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Phoenix. Meghan Schultz is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Casey Santoro is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Penguins. Sophia Gregory is averaging 14.4 points and 10.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Penguins: 9-1, averaging 69.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

