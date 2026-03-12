Grand Canyon squares off against Nevada in MWC Tournament

Nevada Wolf Pack (21-11, 13-8 MWC) vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes (20-11, 13-7 MWC) Las Vegas; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Nevada Wolf Pack (21-11, 13-8 MWC) vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes (20-11, 13-7 MWC)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -2.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon plays in the MWC Tournament against Nevada.

The Antelopes have gone 13-7 against MWC teams, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Grand Canyon is the MWC leader with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Nana Owusu-Anane averaging 8.4.

The Wolf Pack’s record in MWC games is 13-8. Nevada ranks third in the MWC giving up 71.1 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

Grand Canyon is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.7% Nevada allows to opponents. Nevada averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Grand Canyon gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Nevada won 66-60 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Chuck Bailey III led Nevada with 18 points, and Jaden Henley led Grand Canyon with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owusu-Anane is averaging 9.2 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Antelopes. Henley is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

Tayshawn Comer is averaging 11.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Wolf Pack. Corey Camper Jr. is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.