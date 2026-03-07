Grand Canyon hosts Fresno State after Heidbreder’s 20-point game

Fresno State Bulldogs (13-17, 7-12 MWC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (19-11, 12-7 MWC) Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fresno State Bulldogs (13-17, 7-12 MWC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (19-11, 12-7 MWC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State visits Grand Canyon after Jake Heidbreder scored 20 points in Fresno State’s 82-68 victory against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Antelopes are 12-4 on their home court. Grand Canyon leads the MWC in rebounding, averaging 34.3 boards. Nana Owusu-Anane leads the Antelopes with 8.5 rebounds.

The Bulldogs are 7-12 in conference play. Fresno State is 7-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

Grand Canyon scores 75.2 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 72.6 Fresno State allows. Fresno State scores 5.2 more points per game (73.6) than Grand Canyon allows (68.4).

The teams square off for the second time this season in MWC play. Grand Canyon won the last meeting 68-57 on Jan. 25. Jaden Henley scored 23 points points to help lead the Antelopes to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Henley is averaging 17.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Antelopes. Makaih Williams is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Zaon Collins is averaging 11.6 points, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bulldogs. DeShawn Gory is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 77.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

