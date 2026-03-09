Grambling Tigers square off against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils in SWAC Tournament

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-29, 2-16 SWAC) vs. Grambling Tigers (13-18, 7-11 SWAC) College Park, Georgia; Monday, 8:30 p.m.…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-29, 2-16 SWAC) vs. Grambling Tigers (13-18, 7-11 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -12.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling plays Mississippi Valley State in the SWAC Tournament.

The Tigers’ record in SWAC play is 7-11, and their record is 6-7 in non-conference play. Grambling is ninth in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 30.3 rebounds. Roderick Coffee III paces the Tigers with 4.7 boards.

The Delta Devils are 2-16 in SWAC play. Mississippi Valley State ranks sixth in the SWAC with 12.2 assists per game led by Michael James averaging 2.7.

Grambling’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Mississippi Valley State gives up. Mississippi Valley State averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Grambling gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Grambling won the last meeting 83-62 on Feb. 24. Antonio Munoz scored 21 to help lead Grambling to the victory, and James scored 19 points for Mississippi Valley State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coffee is averaging 11 points, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Tigers. Jamil Muttilib is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

James is scoring 21.3 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Delta Devils. Daniel Mayfield is averaging 16.1 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Delta Devils: 2-8, averaging 67.4 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

