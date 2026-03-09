Gonzaga squares off against Santa Clara in WCC Tournament

Santa Clara Broncos (24-8, 14-5 WCC) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-9, 14-4 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Santa Clara Broncos (24-8, 14-5 WCC) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-9, 14-4 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga faces Santa Clara in the WCC Tournament.

The Bulldogs have gone 14-4 against WCC teams, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. Gonzaga leads the WCC with 17.0 assists per game led by Allie Turner averaging 3.4.

The Broncos are 14-5 in WCC play. Santa Clara has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Gonzaga makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Santa Clara has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Santa Clara averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Gonzaga gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Santa Clara won the last meeting 77-73 on Jan. 4. Kylee Fox scored 17 to help lead Santa Clara to the win, and Lauren Whittaker scored 21 points for Gonzaga.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whittaker is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 10.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Turner is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Delainey Miller is averaging 7.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Broncos. Ava Schmidt is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

