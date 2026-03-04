Glover scores 23 and Saint Joseph’s downs Davidson 70-67

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Jaiden Glover’s 23 points helped Saint Joseph’s defeat Davidson 70-67 on Wednesday. Glover also contributed nine…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Jaiden Glover’s 23 points helped Saint Joseph’s defeat Davidson 70-67 on Wednesday.

Glover also contributed nine rebounds for the Hawks (20-10, 12-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Derek Simpson scored 10 points and added three steals.

Sam Brown led the Wildcats (18-12, 9-8) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Parker Friedrichsen added 18 points for Davidson. Josh Scovens also had 14 points.

Glover scored 10 points in the first half for Saint Joseph’s, who led 37-35 at the break. Saint Joseph’s pulled off the victory after an 18-3 second-half run broke a 39-39 tie and gave them the lead at 57-42 with 11:50 remaining. Glover scored 13 second-half points.

