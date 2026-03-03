Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Gillespie scores 18 as…

Gillespie scores 18 as Kent State beats Northern Illinois 102-76

The Associated Press

March 3, 2026, 11:05 PM

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Delrecco Gillespie and Jahari Williamson scored 18 points apiece to lead Kent State over Northern Illinois 102-76 on Tuesday night.

Cian Medley finished with 16 points and added seven rebounds for the Golden Flashes (22-8, 13-4 Mid-American Conference).

Gustav Winther finished with 17 points, six rebounds and two blocks for the Huskies (9-20, 4-13). Gianni Cobb added 17 points and four assists for Northern Illinois. Makhai Valentine also had 10 points and six rebounds.

Kent State took the lead for good with 8:46 left in the first half. The score was 51-28 at halftime, with Medley racking up 11 points. Kent State pulled away with an 18-1 run in the second half to extend the lead to 34 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up