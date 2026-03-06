Georgia Tech visits Godfrey and Clemson

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-19, 2-15 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (21-9, 11-6 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-19, 2-15 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (21-9, 11-6 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson plays Georgia Tech after RJ Godfrey scored 22 points in Clemson’s 67-63 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Tigers have gone 12-3 at home. Clemson is eighth in the ACC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Carter Welling averaging 4.0.

The Yellow Jackets are 2-15 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech ranks seventh in the ACC with 15.9 assists per game led by Lamar Washington averaging 5.2.

Clemson’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Georgia Tech gives up. Georgia Tech scores 7.7 more points per game (73.7) than Clemson allows to opponents (66.0).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Clemson won 77-63 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Nick Davidson led Clemson with 13 points, and Kowacie Reeves led Georgia Tech with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jestin Porter is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 9.7 points. Godfrey is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Baye Ndongo is averaging 12 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Jaeden Mustaf is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 0-10, averaging 71.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.