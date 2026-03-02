Georgia State squares off against Louisiana in Sun Belt Tournament

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-25, 2-16 Sun Belt) vs. Georgia State Panthers (10-20, 5-13 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Tuesday, 3 p.m.…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-25, 2-16 Sun Belt) vs. Georgia State Panthers (10-20, 5-13 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State takes on Louisiana in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Panthers have gone 5-13 against Sun Belt teams, with a 5-7 record in non-conference play. Georgia State allows 74.6 points and has been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 2-16 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Georgia State averages 69.3 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 74.3 Louisiana allows. Louisiana’s 35.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.4 percentage points lower than Georgia State has allowed to its opponents (43.9%).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Panthers won 74-68 in the last matchup on Feb. 27. Grace Lanier led the Panthers with 23 points, and Imani Daniel led the Ragin’ Cajuns with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crystal Henderson is shooting 38.8% and averaging 16.5 points for the Panthers. Cheyenne Holloman is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Mikaylah Manley is scoring 12.7 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Daniel is averaging 12.5 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 1-9, averaging 68.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 10.7 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 2-8, averaging 59.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.