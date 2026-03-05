Georgia Lady Bulldogs play in SEC Tournament against the Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky Wildcats (22-9, 9-8 SEC) vs. Georgia Lady Bulldogs (22-8, 8-8 SEC) Greenville, South Carolina; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kentucky Wildcats (22-9, 9-8 SEC) vs. Georgia Lady Bulldogs (22-8, 8-8 SEC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Georgia plays in the SEC Tournament against No. 17 Kentucky.

The Lady Bulldogs’ record in SEC play is 8-8, and their record is 14-0 against non-conference opponents. Georgia scores 74.0 points and has outscored opponents by 13.0 points per game.

The Wildcats’ record in SEC play is 9-8. Kentucky scores 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 16.6 points per game.

Georgia scores 74.0 points, 14.6 more per game than the 59.4 Kentucky gives up. Kentucky has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points above the 37.6% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lady Bulldogs won 72-67 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Rylie Theuerkauf led the Lady Bulldogs with 19 points, and Amelia Hassett led the Wildcats with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trinity Turner is averaging 11 points, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Lady Bulldogs. Dani Carnegie is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Asia Boone averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Clara Strack is averaging 18.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

