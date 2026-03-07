George Mason plays Richmond in A-10 Tournament

Richmond Spiders (26-6, 16-3 A-10) vs. George Mason Patriots (22-8, 17-2 A-10) Glen Allen, Virginia; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Richmond Spiders (26-6, 16-3 A-10) vs. George Mason Patriots (22-8, 17-2 A-10)

Glen Allen, Virginia; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason plays in the A-10 Tournament against Richmond.

The Patriots are 17-2 against A-10 opponents and 5-6 in non-conference play. George Mason has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spiders’ record in A-10 play is 16-3. Richmond ranks seventh in college basketball averaging 10.7 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.4% from deep. Rachel Ullstrom leads the team averaging 2.8 makes while shooting 41.3% from 3-point range.

George Mason scores 68.2 points, 9.2 more per game than the 59.0 Richmond gives up. Richmond has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of George Mason have averaged.

The teams square off for the third time this season. George Mason won the last matchup 46-37 on Feb. 16. Kennedy Harris scored 15 to help lead George Mason to the win, and Ullstrom scored nine points for Richmond.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 13.9 points and 2.1 steals. Zahirah Walton is averaging 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals over the last 10 games.

Ullstrom is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, while averaging 14.4 points and 5.7 rebounds. Maggie Doogan is shooting 49.2% and averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 8-2, averaging 67.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Spiders: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

