George Mason plays No. 25 Saint Louis in conference showdown

Saint Louis Billikens (27-3, 15-2 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (22-8, 10-7 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Louis Billikens (27-3, 15-2 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (22-8, 10-7 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robbie Avila and No. 25 Saint Louis visit Kory Mincy and George Mason on Saturday.

The Patriots are 16-2 on their home court. George Mason is eighth in the A-10 scoring 73.5 points while shooting 47.3% from the field.

The Billikens have gone 15-2 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis scores 88.8 points and has outscored opponents by 20.2 points per game.

George Mason’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Saint Louis allows. Saint Louis has shot at a 51.7% rate from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of George Mason have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mincy is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Patriots. Jahari Long is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Trey Green is shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 11.2 points. Avila is shooting 46.7% and averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Billikens: 8-2, averaging 83.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

