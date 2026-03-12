George Mason Patriots take on the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies in A-10 Tournament

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (16-16, 5-14 A-10) vs. George Mason Patriots (23-8, 11-7 A-10) Pittsburgh; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (16-16, 5-14 A-10) vs. George Mason Patriots (23-8, 11-7 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason and Saint Bonaventure play in the A-10 Tournament.

The Patriots’ record in A-10 play is 11-7, and their record is 12-1 in non-conference games. George Mason averages 73.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Bonnies are 5-14 in A-10 play. Saint Bonaventure is 7-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

George Mason’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Saint Bonaventure allows. Saint Bonaventure has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of George Mason have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. George Mason won 71-58 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Masai Troutman led George Mason with 21 points, and Dasonte Bowen led Saint Bonaventure with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kory Mincy is averaging 14.3 points for the Patriots. Riley Allenspach is averaging 14.8 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games.

Darryl Simmons II is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, while averaging 16.5 points. Frank Mitchell is averaging 16.4 points and 11.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Bonnies: 3-7, averaging 76.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.