George Mason and No. 25 Saint Louis meet in conference showdown

Saint Louis Billikens (27-3, 15-2 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (22-8, 10-7 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces No. 25 Saint Louis in a matchup of A-10 teams.

The Patriots have gone 16-2 in home games. George Mason scores 73.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Billikens have gone 15-2 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis is fifth in the A-10 giving up 68.6 points while holding opponents to 37.2% shooting.

George Mason’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Saint Louis gives up. Saint Louis has shot at a 51.7% rate from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of George Mason have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Allenspach is averaging 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Patriots. Kory Mincy is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Robbie Avila is averaging 13 points and 4.2 assists for the Billikens. Trey Green is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Billikens: 8-2, averaging 83.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.