Geddes and the William & Mary Tribe take on conference foe Hampton

William & Mary Tribe (15-13, 8-9 CAA) at Hampton Lady Pirates (10-19, 4-13 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kayla Lezama and Hampton host Cassidy Geddes and William & Mary in CAA action Saturday.

The Lady Pirates have gone 3-8 at home. Hampton is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tribe are 8-9 in CAA play. William & Mary is 6-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Hampton is shooting 37.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 37.5% William & Mary allows to opponents. William & Mary averages 61.1 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 63.5 Hampton allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Hampton won 59-49 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Lezama led Hampton with 23 points, and Natalie Fox led William & Mary with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiarra Mcelrath is averaging 13 points for the Lady Pirates. Lezama is averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games.

Geddes is averaging 13.3 points and 1.8 steals for the Tribe. Monet Dance is averaging 10.2 points, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Pirates: 2-8, averaging 55.2 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Tribe: 5-5, averaging 60.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

