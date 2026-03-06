Gbemuotor and the CSU Northridge Matadors visit conference foe CSU Fullerton

CSU Northridge Matadors (10-18, 6-13 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (16-13, 12-7 Big West) Fullerton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

CSU Northridge Matadors (10-18, 6-13 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (16-13, 12-7 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge faces CSU Fullerton in Big West action Saturday.

The Titans have gone 9-6 in home games. CSU Fullerton ranks third in the Big West with 14.0 assists per game led by Kya Pearson averaging 3.1.

The Matadors are 6-13 against conference opponents. CSU Northridge ranks seventh in the Big West allowing 65.8 points while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

CSU Fullerton is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 37.9% CSU Northridge allows to opponents. CSU Northridge averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than CSU Fullerton gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. CSU Fullerton won 73-58 in the last matchup on Jan. 10. Cristina Jones led CSU Fullerton with 20 points, and Saray White led CSU Northridge with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 46.5% and averaging 16.2 points for the Titans. Maddy Tauro is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Erika Aspajo is averaging 7.4 points, four assists and 2.5 steals for the Matadors. Jite Gbemuotor is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 12.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Matadors: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

