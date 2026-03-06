Fresno State Bulldogs face the Nevada Wolf Pack in MWC Tournament

Nevada Wolf Pack (10-20, 6-14 MWC) vs. Fresno State Bulldogs (14-17, 8-12 MWC) Las Vegas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nevada Wolf Pack (10-20, 6-14 MWC) vs. Fresno State Bulldogs (14-17, 8-12 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State and Nevada meet in the MWC Tournament.

The Bulldogs’ record in MWC games is 8-12, and their record is 6-5 against non-conference opponents. Fresno State ranks third in the MWC in team defense, giving up 60.3 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

The Wolf Pack are 6-14 against MWC opponents. Nevada has a 5-15 record against opponents above .500.

Fresno State’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Nevada gives up. Nevada has shot at a 39.2% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points below the 40.0% shooting opponents of Fresno State have averaged.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Fresno State won the last matchup 71-51 on Feb. 7. Emilia Long scored 23 to help lead Fresno State to the win, and Skylar Durley scored 17 points for Nevada.

TOP PERFORMERS: Long is shooting 41.9% and averaging 13.3 points for the Bulldogs. Danae Powell is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Durley is averaging 11.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Britain Backus is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 61.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 60.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.