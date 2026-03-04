Foz leads Wagner against LIU after 22-point game

Long Island Sharks (17-10, 13-4 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (13-15, 9-8 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Long Island Sharks (17-10, 13-4 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (13-15, 9-8 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner hosts LIU after Keana Foz scored 22 points in Wagner’s 84-75 loss to the Chicago State Cougars.

The Seahawks have gone 8-5 at home. Wagner is second in the NEC in team defense, giving up 59.1 points while holding opponents to 36.9% shooting.

The Sharks have gone 13-4 against NEC opponents. LIU is third in the NEC with 33.5 rebounds per game led by Kadidia Toure averaging 10.1.

Wagner’s average of 3.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game LIU allows. LIU averages 9.9 more points per game (69.0) than Wagner gives up to opponents (59.1).

The teams play for the second time this season in NEC play. Wagner won the last matchup 59-54 on Jan. 24. Lijirin Doyinsola Modesayor scored 19 points points to help lead the Seahawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doyinsola Modesayor is averaging 11 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Seahawks. Foz is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Toure is scoring 18.9 points per game with 10.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Sharks. Janessa Williams is averaging 13.6 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 56.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 10.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Sharks: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

