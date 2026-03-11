Florida State takes on Cal in ACC Tournament

California Golden Bears (21-10, 9-9 ACC) vs. Florida State Seminoles (17-14, 10-8 ACC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT…

California Golden Bears (21-10, 9-9 ACC) vs. Florida State Seminoles (17-14, 10-8 ACC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -3.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State and Cal square off in the ACC Tournament.

The Seminoles’ record in ACC play is 10-8, and their record is 7-6 against non-conference opponents. Florida State has a 4-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Bears are 9-9 against ACC teams. Cal is ninth in the ACC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Lee Dort averaging 5.6.

Florida State is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 42.9% Cal allows to opponents. Cal has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Florida State have averaged.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Florida State won the last matchup 63-61 on Jan. 29. Chauncey Wiggins scored 18 to help lead Florida State to the victory, and Justin Pippen scored 19 points for Cal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wiggins averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Robert McCray is averaging 15.6 points and 6.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Dai Dai Ames is averaging 16.9 points for the Golden Bears. Chris Bell is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

