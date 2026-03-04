Florida A&M takes on Bethune-Cookman, looks for 4th straight win

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (17-13, 14-3 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (13-15, 10-7 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (17-13, 14-3 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (13-15, 10-7 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M heads into a matchup with Bethune-Cookman as winners of three straight games.

The Rattlers have gone 7-4 at home. Florida A&M is 2-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 14-3 in conference matchups. Bethune-Cookman gives up 77.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

Florida A&M’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Florida A&M gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in SWAC play. Bethune-Cookman won the last meeting 87-83 on Jan. 3. Arterio Morris scored 20 points to help lead the Wildcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Chatman is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, while averaging 9.5 points. Tyler Shirley is averaging 13.8 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games.

Seneca Willoughby is averaging 4.3 points for the Wildcats. Jakobi Heady is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

