Florida A&M Rattlers take on the Jackson State Tigers in SWAC Tournament

Jackson State Tigers (12-20, 11-8 SWAC) vs. Florida A&M Rattlers (14-15, 11-7 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M and Jackson State square off in the SWAC Tournament.

The Rattlers are 11-7 against SWAC opponents and 3-8 in non-conference play. Florida A&M has a 4-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers’ record in SWAC play is 11-8. Jackson State is 2-10 against opponents over .500.

Florida A&M’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Jackson State allows. Jackson State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Florida A&M gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Tigers won 80-60 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Daeshun Ruffin led the Tigers with 25 points, and Micah Octave led the Rattlers with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Shirley is shooting 42.3% and averaging 11.9 points for the Rattlers. Octave is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Dorian McMillian averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Ruffin is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

