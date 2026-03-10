Florida A&M Rattlers and Bethune-Cookman Wildcats play in SWAC Tournament

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-25, 5-14 SWAC) vs. Florida A&M Rattlers (8-21, 7-11 SWAC) College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-25, 5-14 SWAC) vs. Florida A&M Rattlers (8-21, 7-11 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M takes on Bethune-Cookman in the SWAC Tournament.

The Rattlers’ record in SWAC play is 7-11, and their record is 1-10 in non-conference games. Florida A&M is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 5-14 in SWAC play. Bethune-Cookman gives up 67.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.6 points per game.

Florida A&M’s average of 3.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman averages 55.9 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than the 70.2 Florida A&M gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Rattlers won 66-60 in the last matchup on March 5. Shaniyah McCarthy led the Rattlers with 14 points, and Sanai Tyler led the Wildcats with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cornelia Ellington is shooting 20.9% from beyond the arc with 0.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, while averaging 7.7 points. McCarthy is averaging 13.6 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Janessa Kelley averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 4.8 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Daimoni Dorsey is averaging 9.8 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 60.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 59.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

