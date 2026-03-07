Fielder leads Boise State against Colorado State

Boise State Broncos (19-11, 11-8 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (20-10, 11-8 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Boise State Broncos (19-11, 11-8 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (20-10, 11-8 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State visits Colorado State after Drew Fielder scored 33 points in Boise State’s 86-77 victory over the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Rams are 12-4 on their home court. Colorado State has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Broncos have gone 11-8 against MWC opponents. Boise State scores 78.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

Colorado State averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Boise State gives up. Boise State has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Colorado State have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Boise State won the last matchup 79-73 on Jan. 17. Dylan Andrews scored 21 points to help lead the Broncos to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carey Booth is averaging 10.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Rams. Brandon Rechsteiner is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Andrews is averaging 12.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Broncos. Fielder is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 3.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

