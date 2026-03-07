Falslev leads Utah State against New Mexico after 20-point performance

New Mexico Lobos (22-8, 13-6 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (24-6, 14-5 MWC) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

New Mexico Lobos (22-8, 13-6 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (24-6, 14-5 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -7.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts New Mexico after Mason Falslev scored 20 points in Utah State’s 92-65 loss to the UNLV Rebels.

The Aggies have gone 13-1 in home games. Utah State leads the MWC with 14.2 fast break points.

The Lobos have gone 13-6 against MWC opponents. New Mexico ranks fifth in the MWC shooting 35.9% from 3-point range.

Utah State’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game New Mexico gives up. New Mexico averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Utah State gives up.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Utah State won the last matchup 86-66 on Feb. 5. Falslev scored 19 points points to help lead the Aggies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Collins Jr. is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 17.3 points. Falslev is averaging 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Deyton Albury is averaging 11.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Lobos. Jake Hall is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 79.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Lobos: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.