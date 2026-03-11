Fairleigh Dickinson Knights square off against the Le Moyne Dolphins in NEC Tournament

Le Moyne Dolphins (12-20, 10-9 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (28-4, 19-0 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Le Moyne Dolphins (12-20, 10-9 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (28-4, 19-0 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson plays in the NEC Tournament against Le Moyne.

The Knights’ record in NEC games is 19-0, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference play. Fairleigh Dickinson leads the NEC with 13.8 assists per game led by Ava Renninger averaging 5.2.

The Dolphins are 10-9 in NEC play. Le Moyne is 4-16 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Le Moyne allows. Le Moyne averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 4.0 per game Fairleigh Dickinson gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Fairleigh Dickinson won 66-38 in the last matchup on Feb. 27. Madlena Gerke led Fairleigh Dickinson with 14 points, and Ashley Buragas led Le Moyne with eight points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Renninger is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Knights. Gerke is averaging 13.1 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Buragas is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Dolphins. Sierra Linnin is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 10-0, averaging 71.8 points, 40.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.3 points per game.

Dolphins: 7-3, averaging 58.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.