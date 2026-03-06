Fairfield Stags and Sacred Heart Pioneers square off in MAAC Tournament

Sacred Heart Pioneers (13-17, 11-10 MAAC) vs. Fairfield Stags (25-4, 19-1 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (13-17, 11-10 MAAC) vs. Fairfield Stags (25-4, 19-1 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Fairfield plays in the MAAC Tournament against Sacred Heart.

The Stags’ record in MAAC games is 19-1, and their record is 6-3 against non-conference opponents. Fairfield is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Pioneers are 11-10 in MAAC play. Sacred Heart is ninth in the MAAC with 30.9 rebounds per game led by Emma Kirby averaging 7.1.

Fairfield scores 76.9 points, 15.8 more per game than the 61.1 Sacred Heart gives up. Sacred Heart averages 57.0 points per game, 0.4 more than the 56.6 Fairfield allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Fairfield won 67-50 in the last matchup on March 1. Jillian Huerter led Fairfield with 16 points, and Sophie Nascimento led Sacred Heart with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaety L’Amoreaux is scoring 18.6 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Stags. Meghan Andersen is averaging 14.0 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 40.9% over the last 10 games.

Kirby is averaging 8.9 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Pioneers. Nalyce Dudley is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 9-1, averaging 72.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.8 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 52.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

