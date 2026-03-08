Fairfield plays in MAAC Tournament against the Merrimack

Merrimack Warriors (19-11, 16-5 MAAC) vs. Fairfield Stags (26-4, 20-1 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Merrimack Warriors (19-11, 16-5 MAAC) vs. Fairfield Stags (26-4, 20-1 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Fairfield plays in the MAAC Tournament against Merrimack.

The Stags are 20-1 against MAAC opponents and 6-3 in non-conference play. Fairfield leads the MAAC with 17.6 assists per game led by Kaety L’Amoreaux averaging 4.4.

The Warriors are 16-5 against MAAC opponents. Merrimack is second in the MAAC scoring 68.1 points per game and is shooting 40.8%.

Fairfield makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than Merrimack has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Merrimack has shot at a 40.8% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 39.5% shooting opponents of Fairfield have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Stags won 84-65 in the last matchup on Dec. 21. L’Amoreaux led the Stags with 23 points, and Lydia Melaschenko led the Warriors with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: L’Amoreaux is averaging 18.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.2 steals for the Stags. Meghan Andersen is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Paloma Garcia is averaging 8.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.7 steals for the Warriors. Madison Roman is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 9-1, averaging 73.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.9 points per game.

Warriors: 8-2, averaging 67.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

