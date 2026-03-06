Ennis and Rice host UTSA

UTSA Roadrunners (13-15, 8-9 AAC) at Rice Owls (27-3, 17-0 AAC) Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice hosts…

UTSA Roadrunners (13-15, 8-9 AAC) at Rice Owls (27-3, 17-0 AAC)

Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice hosts UTSA after Dominique Ennis scored 23 points in Rice’s 63-56 win over the Charlotte 49ers.

The Owls are 14-0 in home games. Rice is 4-1 in one-possession games.

The Roadrunners are 8-9 against AAC opponents. UTSA is 7-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.0 turnovers per game.

Rice scores 71.6 points, 12.0 more per game than the 59.6 UTSA gives up. UTSA averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 3.3 per game Rice gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Rice won 65-55 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Victoria Flores led Rice with 33 points, and Damara Allen led UTSA with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ennis is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 13.7 points and 1.5 steals. Shelby Hayes is shooting 57.4% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games.

Cheyenne Rowe is scoring 14.1 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Roadrunners. Ereauna Hardaway is averaging 11.2 points, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 10-0, averaging 74.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 60.3 points, 38.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.