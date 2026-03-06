Elon takes home win streak into matchup with UNC Wilmington

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-22, 2-15 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (14-15, 9-8 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-22, 2-15 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (14-15, 9-8 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts UNC Wilmington aiming to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Phoenix have gone 9-4 in home games. Elon has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Seahawks are 2-15 in CAA play. UNC Wilmington is 4-14 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Elon is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 41.1% UNC Wilmington allows to opponents. UNC Wilmington has shot at a 39.1% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Elon have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Elon won the last meeting 72-62 on Jan. 17. Ashanti Fox scored 17 points points to help lead the Phoenix to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maraja Pass is averaging three points and 3.4 assists for the Phoenix. LaNae’ Corbett is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Paige Smith is shooting 28.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 8.7 points. Kylah Silver is averaging 13.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Seahawks: 1-9, averaging 54.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

