Edmonds and TCU host Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats (17-13, 9-8 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (20-10, 10-7 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: TCU hosts Cincinnati after Xavier Edmonds scored 20 points in TCU’s 73-65 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Horned Frogs have gone 13-5 in home games. TCU is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bearcats are 9-8 against Big 12 opponents. Cincinnati is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TCU makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Cincinnati has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Cincinnati has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points less than the 44.7% shooting opponents of TCU have averaged.

The Horned Frogs and Bearcats meet Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Punch is averaging 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and two blocks for the Horned Frogs. Edmonds is averaging 15.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Baba is averaging 13.8 points, 10 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bearcats. Jizzle James is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

